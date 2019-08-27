Texas country performer Kevin Fowler comes to the Central Texas State Fair in Belton this Saturday with a new album just released, “Barstool Stories,” but when he stops to think about it, his mind goes back to the first one.
“Nineteen years ago this month,” he recalled, referring to his breakthrough album “Beer, Bait & Ammo” that launched a career as the Texas country performer that fans saw as the one they’d most like to drink beer and swap stories with. Barstool stories, as it were.
The new album, his ninth, features five originals and six that Fowler co-wrote, with “Better With Beer” the single currently bubbling on Texas radio charts. Even with 11 songs — the length of an old-school album rather than shorter EPs — Fowler said there’s more material than fits. “It’s always a problem for us whittling it down to 10 or 11 songs,” he said.
The hard-working performer — “no Saturdays off until January,” he said — has another album in the works, come November: duets with Texas country colleague Roger Creager, his first duet album.
Even so, Fowler said his heart’s on the stage and not in the studio, performing before a crowd. “We enjoy playing and I think it shows,” he said.
Fowler isn’t the only performer unveiling a new album, with Casey Donahew, the fair’s closing act on Sunday, playing from his “One Light Town.”
Rounding out the fair’s headlining acts this week are Dirty River Boys on Thursday with veteran rockers 38 Special on Friday.
As in past years, the fair features carnival rides, livestock displays and Professional Bull Riding Touring Pro competition at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.