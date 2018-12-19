We’ve put together a short list of Waco nonfast-food restaurants open on Christmas Day for those with guests in for the holiday — or who simply would prefer to eat out rather than cooking a meal.
Applebee’s Grill and Bar 614 N Valley Mills Drive 10 a.m.-1 a.m. 751-9084
Brazos Bar and Bistro (Hotel Indigo) 211 Clay Ave. 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. 754-7000
Brazos Grille (Hilton Waco) 113 S. University Parks Drive 6:30 a.m.-11 p.m. 759-5511
Denny’s 709 N. Interstate 35 and 2409 S. New Road Hours: open 24 hours 753-7228 or 752-0743
IHOP 1000 S. Fourth St., 4109 S. Jack Kultgen Freeway and 1705 N. Interstate 35, Bellmead Hours: open 24 hours 754-3001, 757-1133 and 420-8388
Luby’s 951 N. Loop 340, Bellmead Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 799-2851
Ocean Buffet 505 N. Valley Mills Drive Hours: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. 772-8888
Summer Palace Hewitt 1201 Hewitt Drive Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 666-0806
Summer Palace Waco 1520 N. Valley Mills Drive Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 776-8081
The Raleigh at the Hippodrome 724 Austin Ave. Hours: 2-9 p.m. 296-9000