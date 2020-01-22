Wings Of Waco
Union Hall, 720 Franklin Ave.
254-224-6773
On Facebook, wingsofwaco.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Price: $-$$ (see below)
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: No.
On the menu: Boneless, bone-in and smoked chicken wings, smoked sausage, fries.
Good to know: 11 flavors of wing sauces. Order sizes range from 6-, 12- and 18-wing combos to platters of 75 boneless or 50 bone-in wings. Customer favorite is the Dr Pepper barbecue wings.
Restaurant origin: Owner Kemar Ballentine-Harris opened Wings of Waco on Jan. 14.
