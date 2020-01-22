Wings Of Waco

Union Hall, 720 Franklin Ave.

254-224-6773

On Facebook, wingsofwaco.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

Price: $-$$ (see below)

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: No.

On the menu: Boneless, bone-in and smoked chicken wings, smoked sausage, fries.

Good to know: 11 flavors of wing sauces. Order sizes range from 6-, 12- and 18-wing combos to platters of 75 boneless or 50 bone-in wings. Customer favorite is the Dr Pepper barbecue wings.

Restaurant origin: Owner Kemar Ballentine-Harris opened Wings of Waco on Jan. 14.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

