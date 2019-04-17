William Hoyt Bagel & Brew
Located behind Heritage Creamery, 1125 S. Eighth St.
254-495-5504
On Facebook and williamhoytbagelandbrew.com
Hours: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and Mondays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays.
Price: $ (see below)
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: No.
On the menu: East Coast-style (hand-rolled and boiled) bagels including sesame seed, poppy seed and cinnamon raisin, with five cream cheese spreads (schmears).
Good to know: Bagels have a pretzel crust and are larger than standard size, made fresh daily. Customer favorites are the Everything Bagel with a spread including scallions and jalapeños, and the cinnamon raisin bagel with a brown sugar/honey walnut spread.
Restaurant origin: Trey Carlton opened his food truck in November 2018 with plans to expand his menu and start a second truck in several weeks.