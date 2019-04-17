William Hoyt Bagel & Brew

Located behind Heritage Creamery, 1125 S. Eighth St.

254-495-5504

On Facebook and williamhoytbagelandbrew.com

Hours: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and Mondays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays.

Price: $ (see below)

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: No.

On the menu: East Coast-style (hand-rolled and boiled) bagels including sesame seed, poppy seed and cinnamon raisin, with five cream cheese spreads (schmears).

Good to know: Bagels have a pretzel crust and are larger than standard size, made fresh daily. Customer favorites are the Everything Bagel with a spread including scallions and jalapeños, and the cinnamon raisin bagel with a brown sugar/honey walnut spread.

Restaurant origin: Trey Carlton opened his food truck in November 2018 with plans to expand his menu and start a second truck in several weeks.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.