Walk-On’s Bistreaux
and Bar
5601 Crosslake Parkway
254-732-9200
On www.walk-ons.com and Facebook
Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday
Price: $-$$ (see below)
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: Yes.
On the menu: Cajun and Creole specialties, seafood, burgers, salads, appetizers
Good to know: Cajun dishes include crawfish etoufee, blackened chicken and catfish, fried alligator and boudin balls, A customer favorite is the voodoo shrimp.
Restaurant origin: Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, who met as walk-on basketball players at Louisiana State University, founded the first restaurant in 2003. The Waco location, the 20th Walk-On’s location and its first franchise, opened July 16.