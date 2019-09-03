Waco Restaurant Week
Waco food fans will have plenty to celebrate and sample as new eateries and locally-owned favorites — 65 of them — take part in Waco Restaurant Week Friday through Sept. 14.
The weeklong emphasis will feature pop-up food truck and restaurant offerings, menu specials and openings, with an event planned for each day, said organizer Carole Fergusson of Start Up Waco. Caritas of Waco, a nonprofit that seeks to curb local hunger and poverty, will receive 10% of Waco Restaurant Week menu proceeds during the week.
The week launches from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday at Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge Street, with T-shirt printing by Hole in the Roof Marketing, five live bands organized by Keep Waco Loud and tacos from QuetzalCo Tacos. BourbonFest, from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at Balcones Distilling, 225 S. 11th St., will close the week.
Pop-up locations, workshops and participating restaurants/food trucks/food suppliers will be listed throughout the week at wacorestaurantweek.com. Waco Restaurant Week sponsors are Hole in the Roof and Balcones Distilling.
