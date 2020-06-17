Vietnomz

The Vietnomz trailer is located at 601 S. 11th St., next to Cajun Craft.

Vietnomz

601 S. 11th St. (next to Cajun Craft)

254-294-7855

On Facebook and Instagram

Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Price: $ (see below)

Takeout/curbside: Yes.

Alcohol: No.

Outside dining: Yes.

On the menu: Vietnamese offerings including banh mi sandwiches, bun noodle (vermicelli) bowls and com dia (rice plates).

Good to know: Customer favorites include banh mi sandwiches, boba tea, Vietnamese coffee and brown sugar milk tea.

Restaurant origin: Hau Bui, his mother and Sara Del Bosque operate the food truck, which opened June 2.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

