Vietnomz
601 S. 11th St. (next to Cajun Craft)
254-294-7855
On Facebook and Instagram
Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Price: $ (see below)
Takeout/curbside: Yes.
Alcohol: No.
Outside dining: Yes.
On the menu: Vietnamese offerings including banh mi sandwiches, bun noodle (vermicelli) bowls and com dia (rice plates).
Good to know: Customer favorites include banh mi sandwiches, boba tea, Vietnamese coffee and brown sugar milk tea.
Restaurant origin: Hau Bui, his mother and Sara Del Bosque operate the food truck, which opened June 2.
