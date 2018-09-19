Texas State Technical College Culinary Arts Connection

Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, Campus Drive and Eighth Street

254-867-4868

waco.tstc.edu/about/ culinarydiningwaco and Facebook

Hours: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through Nov. 30. The restaurant will be closed Thanksgiving week.

Price: $ (see guide below)

Takeout: Yes

On the menu: The fall menu features a weekly food theme with appetizers, entrees and dessert; the current schedule includes Texas-, Cuba- and Germany-themed meals. Menus are posted weekly on the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center’s Facebook page.

Good to know: Seating at the student-run restaurant is limited and reservations are suggested. Call 254-867-4868 or email candace.reilly@tstc.edu for reservations; reservations are not accepted on restaurant serving days. Customers can order a meal to go at the counter.

Dining schedule

Friday: Texas

Wednesday and Sept. 28: Ireland

Oct. 3 and 5: Germany

Oct. 10 and 12: Czech Republic

Oct. 17 and 19: Cuba

Oct. 24 and 26: Northern Italy

Oct. 31 and Nov. 2: Vietnam

Nov. 7, 9, 14 and 16: Chef’s choice

Nov. 28 and 30: Live action buffet

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

