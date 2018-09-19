Texas State Technical College Culinary Arts Connection
Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, Campus Drive and Eighth Street
254-867-4868
waco.tstc.edu/about/ culinarydiningwaco and Facebook
Hours: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through Nov. 30. The restaurant will be closed Thanksgiving week.
Price: $ (see guide below)
Takeout: Yes
On the menu: The fall menu features a weekly food theme with appetizers, entrees and dessert; the current schedule includes Texas-, Cuba- and Germany-themed meals. Menus are posted weekly on the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center’s Facebook page.
Good to know: Seating at the student-run restaurant is limited and reservations are suggested. Call 254-867-4868 or email candace.reilly@tstc.edu for reservations; reservations are not accepted on restaurant serving days. Customers can order a meal to go at the counter.
Dining schedule
Friday: Texas
Wednesday and Sept. 28: Ireland
Oct. 3 and 5: Germany
Oct. 10 and 12: Czech Republic
Oct. 17 and 19: Cuba
Oct. 24 and 26: Northern Italy
Oct. 31 and Nov. 2: Vietnam
Nov. 7, 9, 14 and 16: Chef’s choice
Nov. 28 and 30: Live action buffet