Texas State Technical College Culinary Arts ProgramGreta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, Campus Drive and Eighth Street

254-867-4868

tstc.edu/about/culinarydiningwaco and Facebook

Hours: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through Nov. 27.

Price: $ (see guide below)

Takeout: No.

On the menu: The spring menu features a weekly theme with appetizers, entrees and dessert; the current schedule includes Peru-, Mexican-, Parisienne- and Texas-themed meals. Menus are posted weekly on the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center’s Facebook page.

Good to know: Seating at the student-run restaurant is limited and reservations are required. Call 254-867-4868 for reservations; reservations are not accepted on restaurant serving days.

Dining schedule

Friday: Texas

Wednesday and Oct. 4: Peru

Oct. 9 and 11: Central Mexico

Oct. 16 and 18: Parisienne Bistro

Oct. 23 and 25: Chef’s choice

Oct. 30 and Nov. 1: Peru

Nov. 6 and 8: Central Mexico

Nov. 20 and 22: Parisienne Bistro

Nov. 27: Live-action buffet

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

