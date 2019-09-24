NIBBLES
Texas State Technical College Culinary Arts ProgramGreta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, Campus Drive and Eighth Street
254-867-4868
tstc.edu/about/culinarydiningwaco and Facebook
Hours: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through Nov. 27.
Price: $ (see guide below)
Takeout: No.
On the menu: The spring menu features a weekly theme with appetizers, entrees and dessert; the current schedule includes Peru-, Mexican-, Parisienne- and Texas-themed meals. Menus are posted weekly on the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center’s Facebook page.
Good to know: Seating at the student-run restaurant is limited and reservations are required. Call 254-867-4868 for reservations; reservations are not accepted on restaurant serving days.
Dining schedule
Friday: Texas
Wednesday and Oct. 4: Peru
Oct. 9 and 11: Central Mexico
Oct. 16 and 18: Parisienne Bistro
Oct. 23 and 25: Chef’s choice
Oct. 30 and Nov. 1: Peru
Nov. 6 and 8: Central Mexico
Nov. 20 and 22: Parisienne Bistro
Nov. 27: Live-action buffet
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.