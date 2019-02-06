Texas State Technical College Culinary Arts Program
Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, Campus Drive and Eighth Street
254-867-4868
waco.tstc.edu/about/ culinarydiningwaco and Facebook
Hours: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through April 19. The restaurant will be closed March 13 and 15 for spring break.
Price: $ (see guide below)
Takeout: No.
On the menu: The spring menu features a weekly food theme with appetizers, entrees and dessert; the current schedule includes Texas-, Native American-, Hawaiian-, Romanian- and Irish-themed meals. Menus are posted weekly on the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center’s Facebook page.
Good to know: Seating at the student-run restaurant is limited and reservations are suggested. Call 254-867-4868 for reservations; reservations are not accepted on restaurant serving days.
Dining schedule
Friday: Texas
Wednesday and Feb. 15: Native American
Feb. 20 and 22: Hawaii
Feb. 27 and March 1: Romania
March 6 and 8: Ireland
March 20 and 22: Native American
March 27 and 29: Hawaii
April 3 and 5: Romania
April 10 and 12: Ireland
April 17 and 19: Live-action buffet