Texas State Technical College Culinary Arts Program

Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, Campus Drive and Eighth Street

254-867-4868

waco.tstc.edu/about/ culinarydiningwaco and Facebook

Hours: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through April 19. The restaurant will be closed March 13 and 15 for spring break.

Price: $ (see guide below)

Takeout: No.

On the menu: The spring menu features a weekly food theme with appetizers, entrees and dessert; the current schedule includes Texas-, Native American-, Hawaiian-, Romanian- and Irish-themed meals. Menus are posted weekly on the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center’s Facebook page.

Good to know: Seating at the student-run restaurant is limited and reservations are suggested. Call 254-867-4868 for reservations; reservations are not accepted on restaurant serving days.

Dining schedule

Friday: Texas

Wednesday and Feb. 15: Native American

Feb. 20 and 22: Hawaii

Feb. 27 and March 1: Romania

March 6 and 8: Ireland

March 20 and 22: Native American

March 27 and 29: Hawaii

April 3 and 5: Romania

April 10 and 12: Ireland

April 17 and 19: Live-action buffet

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

