Tru Jamaica

937 Taylor St.

254-304-9288

On Facebook, website pending

Hours: Soft opening hours of 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.

Price: $$ (see below)

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: No.

On the menu: Jerk chicken and wings, ox tail; curry chicken, shrimp or goat; beef patties. Sides of rice and peas, steamed cabbage, fried plantains, red cabbage potato salad.

Good to know: Jamaican soft drinks in addition to traditional dishes, with reggae music and Jamaica facts adding to restaurant ambience. Customer favorites include jerk chicken and pineapple drink.

Restaurant origin: Vivia Charles and her son Aniceto Charles opened the restaurant on Dec. 28. Vivia previously owned and operated a Jamaican restaurant in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10;

$$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

