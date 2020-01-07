Tru Jamaica
937 Taylor St.
254-304-9288
On Facebook, website pending
Hours: Soft opening hours of 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.
Price: $$ (see below)
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: No.
On the menu: Jerk chicken and wings, ox tail; curry chicken, shrimp or goat; beef patties. Sides of rice and peas, steamed cabbage, fried plantains, red cabbage potato salad.
Good to know: Jamaican soft drinks in addition to traditional dishes, with reggae music and Jamaica facts adding to restaurant ambience. Customer favorites include jerk chicken and pineapple drink.
Restaurant origin: Vivia Charles and her son Aniceto Charles opened the restaurant on Dec. 28. Vivia previously owned and operated a Jamaican restaurant in Woodbridge, Virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.