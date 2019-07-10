Tropical Smoothie Cafe
922 S. 10th St., Suite 200
254-235-0448
On Facebook and Instagram
Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays.
Price: $ (see below)
Takeout: Yes. Online ordering an option.
Alcohol: No.
On the menu: Fruit smoothies; flatbreads, wraps, bowls and quesadillas, most featuring chicken.
Good to know: More than 30 smoothie flavors and combinations are offered plus vitamin supplements and add-ins.
Restaurant origin: The Waco franchise of the national chain opened in February at the West Bay retail development on I-35.