Tropical Smoothie Cafe

922 S. 10th St., Suite 200

254-235-0448

On Facebook and Instagram

Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays.

Price: $ (see below)

Takeout: Yes. Online ordering an option.

Alcohol: No.

On the menu: Fruit smoothies; flatbreads, wraps, bowls and quesadillas, most featuring chicken.

Good to know: More than 30 smoothie flavors and combinations are offered plus vitamin supplements and add-ins.

Restaurant origin: The Waco franchise of the national chain opened in February at the West Bay retail development on I-35.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.