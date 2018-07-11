The Raleigh and The Hightop at the Waco Hippodrome
724 Austin Ave.
254-296-9000
Waco Hippodrome on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; wacohippodrometheatre.com
Hours: The Raleigh — 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. weekends; brunch 9 a.m.-2 p.m. weekends. The Hightop — 4-11 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
Price: $-$$ (see below)
Takeout: Yes (Raleigh only).
Alcohol: Yes. Full bar at the Raleigh; beer, wine and limited drinks at the Hightop.
On the menu: Burgers, sandwiches, steaks, chicken, seafood and tacos; salads, appetizers and desserts for The Raleigh. Shareable plates of fried vegetables, chips and salsa, potstickers, egg rolls and stromboli bites for The Hightop.
Good to know: The Raleigh restaurant is named after the Waco Hippodrome’s former corner neighbor, the Raleigh Hotel, now a state office building. The Hightop is the latest rooftop patio space in downtown. Daily lunch specials of entree, two sides and drink for $9 at The Raleigh.
Restaurant origin: Owners Shane, Cody and Casey Turner opened The Raleigh and The Hightop in late June after a $3 million renovation that also saw the addition of three movie screens to the Hippodrome complex.