The Mangos
2320 W. Waco Drive
254-732-4944
On Facebook
Hours: noon-10 p.m. daily.
Price: $ (see below)
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: No.
On the menu: Ice cream, sorbets, fruit drinks, shaved ice, popsicles, nachos, chicharrones.
Good to know: 14 flavors of ice cream, 64 shaved ice flavors, 29 popsicle flavors. Customer favorite is the mangonada, a mango smoothie accented with chili powder and topped with fresh mango.
Restaurant origin: Ernesto Nunez and his family took over the former Coco’s location and opened The Mangos in August 2018.