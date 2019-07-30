The Mangos

2320 W. Waco Drive

254-732-4944

On Facebook

Hours: noon-10 p.m. daily.

Price: $ (see below)

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: No.

On the menu: Ice cream, sorbets, fruit drinks, shaved ice, popsicles, nachos, chicharrones.

Good to know: 14 flavors of ice cream, 64 shaved ice flavors, 29 popsicle flavors. Customer favorite is the mangonada, a mango smoothie accented with chili powder and topped with fresh mango.

Restaurant origin: Ernesto Nunez and his family took over the former Coco’s location and opened The Mangos in August 2018.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.