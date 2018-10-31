20181021_loc_kissing_tree_jl5
A Tomahawk Ribeye, a bone-in 32 oz. ribeye at Taste, is so big it has to be served on a cutting board.

 Staff photo — Jerry Larson

Taste by Kissing Tree Vineyards

804 S. Seventh St.

254-235-1068

kissingtreevineyards.com/taste, Facebook, Instagram

Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 7 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Kitchen hours are 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sundays. Dinner reservations recommended.

Price: $$$ (see below)

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: Wines from Kissing Tree Vineyards and other vineyards, cider.

On the menu: A combination of a coffee/wine bar and upscale dining. Dinner menu focuses on New American cuisine with an emphasis on steaks. Other entrees include pulled pork mac and cheese, shrimp and grits, and stuffed quail as well as salads, appetizers and desserts.

Good to know: Taste offers Texas-raised Akaushi beef and a 32-ounce Tomahawk ribeye steak served on a cutting board rather than a plate. A customer favorite is the 3X Fries, potato fries that are boiled, sauteed, frozen and fried.

Restaurant origin: Kissing Tree Vineyards owners Chris and Crystal Grider opened Taste, an expanded version of the tasting room and store at their Bruceville-Eddy vineyards, on Oct. 19.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.