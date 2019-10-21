Southern Roots Brewing Company

217-219 N. Eighth St.

254-732-2309

On Facebook, Instagram and southernrootsbrewingco.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, noon-8 p.m. Sundays.

Price: $-$$ (see below)

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: Locally-brewed craft beer and local wines.

On the menu: Signature pizzas, wings, pretzels, chips and queso.

Good to know: Customers’ pizza favorites include the El Diablo (cream cheese, jalapeños and bacon) and Southern Sow (gouda cheese, pulled pork with barbecue sauce). Signature pizzas are paired with specific craft beers.

Restaurant origin: Owner Dustin Evans, who started home brewing in his garage with his father a decade ago for family and friends, opened his family-run operation Oct. 11.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

