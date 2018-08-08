Slow Rise Slice House

7608 Woodway Drive

254-757-2957

On Facebook and Instagram

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Price: $-$$ (see below)

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: Beer and wine.

On the menu: Pizza by the slice, whole pizzas, wings, meatballs, fries, salads.

Good to know: Customer favorite slices include the Butcher (pepperoni, sausage, hamburger and bacon) and the margherita (tomato, mozzarella cheese and basil). Gluten-free and keto-friendly options available. Dogs allowed on outside patio.

Restaurant origin: Owners Jason Brock and Blake Batson opened Slow Rise Slice House on April 20.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.