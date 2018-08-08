Slow Rise Slice House
7608 Woodway Drive
254-757-2957
On Facebook and Instagram
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily
Price: $-$$ (see below)
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: Beer and wine.
On the menu: Pizza by the slice, whole pizzas, wings, meatballs, fries, salads.
Good to know: Customer favorite slices include the Butcher (pepperoni, sausage, hamburger and bacon) and the margherita (tomato, mozzarella cheese and basil). Gluten-free and keto-friendly options available. Dogs allowed on outside patio.
Restaurant origin: Owners Jason Brock and Blake Batson opened Slow Rise Slice House on April 20.