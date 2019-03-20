Shaking Seafood & Wings
414 N. Valley Mills Drive
254-741-1301
On Facebook and www.shakingseafoodwaco.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Price: $$ (see below)
Takeout: Yes. Catering also available.
Alcohol: Beer available.
On the menu: Cajun-seasoned boiled seafood (shrimp, crab, clams, crawfish, mussels) served in a cooking bag, fried seafood, breaded chicken wings (boned and boneless), appetizers and sides.
Good to know: Shaking Special combines Cajun, lemon pepper and garlic butter seasonings for both seafood and wings. Eight sauces for wings.
Restaurant origin: Regional restaurant chain opened its first Waco location in February.