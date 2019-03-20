Shaking Seafood & Wings

414 N. Valley Mills Drive

254-741-1301

On Facebook and www.shakingseafoodwaco.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Price: $$ (see below)

Takeout: Yes. Catering also available.

Alcohol: Beer available.

On the menu: Cajun-seasoned boiled seafood (shrimp, crab, clams, crawfish, mussels) served in a cooking bag, fried seafood, breaded chicken wings (boned and boneless), appetizers and sides.

Good to know: Shaking Special combines Cajun, lemon pepper and garlic butter seasonings for both seafood and wings. Eight sauces for wings.

Restaurant origin: Regional restaurant chain opened its first Waco location in February.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

