Revival Eastside Eatery
704 Elm Ave.
On Facebook, Instagram and Yelp
Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Price: $-$$ (see below)
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: Beer and wine available.
On the menu: Texas-sourced gourmet burgers, sandwiches and salads, with vegetarian options.
Good to know: Cheese, produce, bread and coffee locally sourced. Menu items play off of biblical and religious references (Render Unto Caesar salad, The Old Pestament chicken sandwich with pesto). Customer favorites include the Prodigal Son (steak sandwich with caramelized onions and cheese) and vegetarian Technicolor Dreamcoat (sweet potato, pickled onions and beets, goat cheese).
Restaurant origin: Owners Travis and Danielle Young opened their restaurant July 30 in a building that formerly housed Waco Community Baptist Church.