R & S Barbecue

1101 Richland Drive, Suite 6A

254-424-9500

On Facebook

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Price: $ (see below)

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: No.

On the menu: Barbecue brisket, ribs, chicken, chopped beef, turkey legs; sandwiches; sides of potato salad, beans, green beans and cobbler.

Good to know: Customer favorites include a half-pound brisket sandwich and potato salad from a family recipe.

Restaurant origin: Owners Richard and Sharon Davis found their barbecue at church fundraisers so popular that they decided to open a restaurant. R & S Barbecue opened May 23.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

