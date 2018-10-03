R & S Barbecue
1101 Richland Drive, Suite 6A
254-424-9500
On Facebook
Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Price: $ (see below)
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: No.
On the menu: Barbecue brisket, ribs, chicken, chopped beef, turkey legs; sandwiches; sides of potato salad, beans, green beans and cobbler.
Good to know: Customer favorites include a half-pound brisket sandwich and potato salad from a family recipe.
Restaurant origin: Owners Richard and Sharon Davis found their barbecue at church fundraisers so popular that they decided to open a restaurant. R & S Barbecue opened May 23.