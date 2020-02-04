Press Waffle Co.
Union Hall, 720 Franklin Ave.
254-237-1400
On Facebook, Instagram and www.presswaffleco.com
Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m.- 9 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays.
Price: $-$$ (see below)
Takeout: Online ordering for pickup or delivery available.
Alcohol: No, but available in Union Hall
On the menu: Liege waffles (a Belgian-style waffle) with customizable sweet (syrups, ice cream and fruit) or savory (fried chicken; bacon and cheese; turkey, ham and cheese) toppings.
Good to know: House waffle (strawberries, Nutella spread, cookie butter and whipped cream) is a customer favorite as are chicken and waffles, and the Monte Cristo (turkey, ham and cheese, berry jam).
Restaurant origin: Bryan Lewis, who appeared on “Shark Tank” in 2019, and his family opened Press Waffle Co. as a Dallas food truck in 2016 with the Waco location opening Jan. 12 as one of four locations in Texas and Oklahoma.
