Po’Boy Place
Union Hall, 720 Franklin Ave.
254-235-0237
On Facebook, Instagram and poboyplace.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
Price: $-$$ (see below)
Takeout/Curbside: Yes. Phone orders and catering also available.
Alcohol: No, but beer and wine available in Union Hall.
Outside dining: Outdoor tables at Union Hall.
On the menu: New Orleans-style po’boy sandwiches; Cajun/Creole sides such as red beans and rice, gumbo and Creole potato salad; cajun fries, bread pudding.
Good to know: Hot chicken is a customer favorite. Gulf seafood and New Orleans products such as Blue Plate Mayonnaise and Gambino’s Bakery french bread used. Beignets available on Sundays.
Restaurant origin: Owner Leo Spann moved from New Orleans to Dallas after Hurricane Katrina. He and his wife Jenee started Po’ Boy Place as a food truck in Dallas, then opened at Union Hall in May.
