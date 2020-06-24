Po’Boy Place

Union Hall, 720 Franklin Ave.

254-235-0237

On Facebook, Instagram and poboyplace.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Price: $-$$ (see below)

Takeout/Curbside: Yes. Phone orders and catering also available.

Alcohol: No, but beer and wine available in Union Hall.

Outside dining: Outdoor tables at Union Hall.

On the menu: New Orleans-style po’boy sandwiches; Cajun/Creole sides such as red beans and rice, gumbo and Creole potato salad; cajun fries, bread pudding.

Good to know: Hot chicken is a customer favorite. Gulf seafood and New Orleans products such as Blue Plate Mayonnaise and Gambino’s Bakery french bread used. Beignets available on Sundays.

Restaurant origin: Owner Leo Spann moved from New Orleans to Dallas after Hurricane Katrina. He and his wife Jenee started Po’ Boy Place as a food truck in Dallas, then opened at Union Hall in May.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

