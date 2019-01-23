P.F. Chang’s

5511 Crosslake Parkway (at Legends Crossing)

254-218-7300

On Facebook, Instagram and www.pfchangs.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Price: $$ (see below)

Takeout: Yes. Catering also available.

Alcohol: Full-service bar.

On the menu: Upscale Asian cuisine with main entrees of chicken, beef, seafood, vegetarian and noodles; dim sum, sushi, appetizers, soups and salads. Gluten-free selections also available.

Good to know: Customer favorites include the chicken lettuce wrap and happy hour.

Restaurant origin: The restaurant chain with more than 200 restaurants in the United States opened its Waco location on Oct. 17.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.