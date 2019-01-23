P.F. Chang’s
5511 Crosslake Parkway (at Legends Crossing)
254-218-7300
On Facebook, Instagram and www.pfchangs.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
Price: $$ (see below)
Takeout: Yes. Catering also available.
Alcohol: Full-service bar.
On the menu: Upscale Asian cuisine with main entrees of chicken, beef, seafood, vegetarian and noodles; dim sum, sushi, appetizers, soups and salads. Gluten-free selections also available.
Good to know: Customer favorites include the chicken lettuce wrap and happy hour.
Restaurant origin: The restaurant chain with more than 200 restaurants in the United States opened its Waco location on Oct. 17.