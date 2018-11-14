P.F. Chang’s
5511 Crosslake Parkway
254-218-7300
www.pfchangs.com, on Facebook
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Price: $$ (see below)
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: Yes. Full bar.
On the menu: Upscale Asian cuisine including dim sum, sushi, noodle bowls, soups and salads.
Good to know: Chicken lettuce wraps are a customer favorite. Restaurant features a progressive wine bar and juice for cocktails is fresh-squeezed.
Restaurant origin: P.F. Chang’s, which has 219 restaurants across the nation, opened its Waco location on Oct. 17.