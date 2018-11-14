P.F. Chang’s

5511 Crosslake Parkway

254-218-7300

www.pfchangs.com, on Facebook

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Price: $$ (see below)

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: Yes. Full bar.

On the menu: Upscale Asian cuisine including dim sum, sushi, noodle bowls, soups and salads.

Good to know: Chicken lettuce wraps are a customer favorite. Restaurant features a progressive wine bar and juice for cocktails is fresh-squeezed.

Restaurant origin: P.F. Chang’s, which has 219 restaurants across the nation, opened its Waco location on Oct. 17.

