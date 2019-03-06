Mod Pizza
1015 S. Jack Kultgen Freeway
254-255-1455
On Facebook, www.modpizza.com
Hours: 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
Price: $ (see below)
Takeout: Yes, but no delivery.
Alcohol: Canned and bottled beer and wine.
On the menu: 6-inch and 10-inch thin-crust pizzas with nine combinations and a create-your-own option; salads, including create-your-own; garlic or cinnamon bread strips.
Good to know: Fast, customer-oriented service; pizzas priced by size, not toppings.
Restaurant origin: The Seattle-based chain opened its Waco store on Jan. 25.