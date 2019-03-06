Mod Pizza

1015 S. Jack Kultgen Freeway

254-255-1455

On Facebook, www.modpizza.com

Hours: 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Price: $ (see below)

Takeout: Yes, but no delivery.

Alcohol: Canned and bottled beer and wine.

On the menu: 6-inch and 10-inch thin-crust pizzas with nine combinations and a create-your-own option; salads, including create-your-own; garlic or cinnamon bread strips.

Good to know: Fast, customer-oriented service; pizzas priced by size, not toppings.

Restaurant origin: The Seattle-based chain opened its Waco store on Jan. 25.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.