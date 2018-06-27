Milo All Day
1020 Franklin Ave.
254-224-8985
On Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and at milowaco.com
Hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Closed Tuesdays. Reservations suggested.
Price: Brunch $-$$, evening dinner $$-$$$ (see below)
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: Yes. Full bar.
On the menu: Chef-driven and Southern-influenced (fried chicken and biscuit-based meals, for example), locally sourced whenever possible. Menu frequently changes due to foods’ availability, but generally features beef, pork, fish or chicken entrees and vegetable side dishes.
Good to know: Breads, pastries and sauces made in-house, hand-crafted cocktails and coffee. No television screens in restaurant — owner Corey McEntyre says good food and good conversation need time.
Restaurant origin: Owner Corey McEntyre opened Milo All Day on May 16 after several years of hosting and catering farm-to-table dinners as well as operating his Milo Biscuit Co. food truck.