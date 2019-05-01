Mariscos la Perla

2305 West Loop 340 (at Central Texas Marketplace)

254-301-7880

On Facebook

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays.

Price: $$ (see below)

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: Full service bar.

On the menu: Sinaloa-style Mexican seafood, including shrimp, fish, oysters and octopus.

Good to know: Cold preparation emphasized (ceviche, cocktails, raw oysters, etc.) with in-house specialty salsa and seafood towers (seafood stacked with layers of tomatoes, chiles, avocados and botanas (snacks).

Restaurant origin: Co-owner Freddy Murillo opened Mariscos la Perla in March with plans on opening others in Austin and Odessa.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.