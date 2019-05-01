Mariscos la Perla
2305 West Loop 340 (at Central Texas Marketplace)
254-301-7880
On Facebook
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays.
Price: $$ (see below)
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: Full service bar.
On the menu: Sinaloa-style Mexican seafood, including shrimp, fish, oysters and octopus.
Good to know: Cold preparation emphasized (ceviche, cocktails, raw oysters, etc.) with in-house specialty salsa and seafood towers (seafood stacked with layers of tomatoes, chiles, avocados and botanas (snacks).
Restaurant origin: Co-owner Freddy Murillo opened Mariscos la Perla in March with plans on opening others in Austin and Odessa.