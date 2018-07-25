Luna Juice Bar
1516 Austin Ave., Suite C
254-498-5122
www.lunajuicebar.com, on Facebook and Instagram
Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays
Price: $ (see below)
Takeout: Yes. Catering also available.
Alcohol: No.
On the menu: Wraps, salads, waffles, fresh cold-pressed vegetable and fruit juices, smoothies.
Good to know: A customer favorite is the Big D, a wrap or salad with chocolate/peanut butter smoothie. The juice bar also hires those recovering from substance addiction and hosts a periodic SoBar, an alcohol-free night of live music, mocktails and socializing.
Restaurant origin: Owner Summer Shine opened the brick-and-mortar operation of her Luna Juice food truck in late March.