Luna Juice Bar

1516 Austin Ave., Suite C

254-498-5122

www.lunajuicebar.com, on Facebook and Instagram

Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays

Price: $ (see below)

Takeout: Yes. Catering also available.

Alcohol: No.

On the menu: Wraps, salads, waffles, fresh cold-pressed vegetable and fruit juices, smoothies.

Good to know: A customer favorite is the Big D, a wrap or salad with chocolate/peanut butter smoothie. The juice bar also hires those recovering from substance addiction and hosts a periodic SoBar, an alcohol-free night of live music, mocktails and socializing.

Restaurant origin: Owner Summer Shine opened the brick-and-mortar operation of her Luna Juice food truck in late March.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.