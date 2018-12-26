La Madeleine
2816 Marketplace Drive, Suite 101
254-262-3171
On Facebook and www.lamadeleine.com
Hours: 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Price: $-$$ (see below)
Takeout: Yes. Catering also available.
Alcohol: Beer and wine permit pending.
On the menu: French country dishes such as chicken friand, quiches and crepes; soups, salads and sandwiches; baked goods and pastries.
Good to know: Customer favorites include Sunday brunch and the restaurant’s bakery offerings. A fireplace encourages leisurely dining and conversation.
Restaurant origin: The Waco location, one of more than 80 in the Dallas-based national chain, opened Dec. 5.