La Madeleine
La Madeleine opened earlier this month in Central Texas Marketplace.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file



La Madeleine

2816 Marketplace Drive, Suite 101

254-262-3171

On Facebook and www.lamadeleine.com

Hours: 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Price: $-$$ (see below)

Takeout: Yes. Catering also available.

Alcohol: Beer and wine permit pending.

On the menu: French country dishes such as chicken friand, quiches and crepes; soups, salads and sandwiches; baked goods and pastries.

Good to know: Customer favorites include Sunday brunch and the restaurant’s bakery offerings. A fireplace encourages leisurely dining and conversation.

Restaurant origin: The Waco location, one of more than 80 in the Dallas-based national chain, opened Dec. 5.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

