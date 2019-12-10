koKo Ramen

Union Hall, 720 Franklin Ave.

254-401-1455

On Facebook and Instagram

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Price: $-$$ (see below)

Takeout: No phone orders, but to-go orders available.

Alcohol: No, but full service bar located in Union Hall.

On the menu: Meat-based (tonkotsu, shoyu and miso) and vegetarian (mushroom miso) ramen, bao buns, rice bowls, pulled pork egg rolls, brisket rangoons, vegetable sides.

Good to know: Customer favorite is the tonkotsu ramen. Meat used is from Guess Family Barbecue.

Restaurant origin: Owner Reid Guess and chef Cade Mercer opened the Union Hall location on Nov. 7 after the koKo Ramen food truck operated nearly two years at Dancing Bear Pub.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

Tags

Load comments