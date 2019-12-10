koKo Ramen
Union Hall, 720 Franklin Ave.
254-401-1455
On Facebook and Instagram
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
Price: $-$$ (see below)
Takeout: No phone orders, but to-go orders available.
Alcohol: No, but full service bar located in Union Hall.
On the menu: Meat-based (tonkotsu, shoyu and miso) and vegetarian (mushroom miso) ramen, bao buns, rice bowls, pulled pork egg rolls, brisket rangoons, vegetable sides.
Good to know: Customer favorite is the tonkotsu ramen. Meat used is from Guess Family Barbecue.
Restaurant origin: Owner Reid Guess and chef Cade Mercer opened the Union Hall location on Nov. 7 after the koKo Ramen food truck operated nearly two years at Dancing Bear Pub.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.