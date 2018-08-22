Jon Lillie’s Steakhouse
5102 N. 19th St.
254-732-2877
On Facebook
Hours: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
Price: $-$$ (see below)
Takeout: Yes. Party room also available for rentals.
Alcohol: Yes. Full bar.
On the menu: Steak, ribs, brisket, chicken, chicken-fried steak, seafood, salads, baked potatoes, burgers, sandwiches, appetizers.
Good to know: Steaks are certified Angus beef. Customer favorites include the chicken-fried steak and a $7 lunch special on weekdays. Jon Lillie’s Famous Margarita won last year’s People Choice award at the Margarita & Salsa Festival.
Restaurant origin: Owners Jim Avera and David Ortiz opened their restaurant July 20.