Honky Tonk Kid BBQ
112 Mary Avenue, Suite 2
254-749-2368
On Facebook and Instagram
Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays or when barbecue sells out
Price: $-$$ (see below)
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: BYOB.
On the menu: Barbecue brisket, ribs, sausage and chicken with daily specials, often with an international flair; standard sides are potato salad, pinto beans and macaroni with rotating specials; desserts.
Good to know: Customer favorites include turkey breast and brisket; bacon burnt ends available on Saturdays. Downtown Sauce made with Balcones Distillery’s Rumble whiskey.
Restaurant origin: Owner Davie Gorham, who operated his Honky Tonk Kid BBQ food truck for more than two years, opened his restaurant in late November. A full grand opening and expanded hours are planned for mid-December.