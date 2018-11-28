Honky Tonk Kid BBQ

112 Mary Avenue, Suite 2

254-749-2368

On Facebook and Instagram

Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays or when barbecue sells out

Price: $-$$ (see below)

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: BYOB.

On the menu: Barbecue brisket, ribs, sausage and chicken with daily specials, often with an international flair; standard sides are potato salad, pinto beans and macaroni with rotating specials; desserts.

Good to know: Customer favorites include turkey breast and brisket; bacon burnt ends available on Saturdays. Downtown Sauce made with Balcones Distillery’s Rumble whiskey.

Restaurant origin: Owner Davie Gorham, who operated his Honky Tonk Kid BBQ food truck for more than two years, opened his restaurant in late November. A full grand opening and expanded hours are planned for mid-December.