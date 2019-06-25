Helberg Barbecue

8532 N. State Highway 6, Speegleville

254-848-8200 or 559-905-8263

On Facebook, Instagram and helbergbarbecue.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. or sellout Wednesdays-Saturdays.

Price: $$ (see below)

Takeout: Yes. Catering also available.

Alcohol: BYOB, but private club permit applied for.

On the menu: Smoked brisket, ribs, chicken and pesto-stuffed turkey, with sides of mustard potato salad, ranch beans, street corn and mac and cheese.

Good to know: Pesto-stuffed turkey a customer favorite and merited a mention in Texas Monthly’s “Top 25 New Barbecue Joints In Texas” in May.

Restaurant origin: Owners Phillip and Yvette Helberg opened their Waco food truck in April 2018 with their restaurant opening May 22.

The trailer is at Pinewood Public House, 2223 Austin Ave.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.