Helberg Barbecue
8532 N. State Highway 6, Speegleville
254-848-8200 or 559-905-8263
On Facebook, Instagram and helbergbarbecue.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. or sellout Wednesdays-Saturdays.
Price: $$ (see below)
Takeout: Yes. Catering also available.
Alcohol: BYOB, but private club permit applied for.
On the menu: Smoked brisket, ribs, chicken and pesto-stuffed turkey, with sides of mustard potato salad, ranch beans, street corn and mac and cheese.
Good to know: Pesto-stuffed turkey a customer favorite and merited a mention in Texas Monthly’s “Top 25 New Barbecue Joints In Texas” in May.
Restaurant origin: Owners Phillip and Yvette Helberg opened their Waco food truck in April 2018 with their restaurant opening May 22.
The trailer is at Pinewood Public House, 2223 Austin Ave.