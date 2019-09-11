Helados La Azteca No. 2
1500 Colcord Ave.
254-313-1528
On Facebook and www.heladoslaazteca.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily
Price: $ (see below)
Alcohol: No.
On the menu: Ice cream, fresh fruit, popsicles, corn in cups (elotes), churros, aguas frescas, Mexican candy and snacks.
Good to know: 28 flavors of ice cream, 16 homemade with many Mexican flavors; more than 40 popsicle flavors and varieties; and 12 flavors of aguas frescas. Customer favorite is the mangonada.
Restaurant origin: Owner Eduardo Garcia opened Helados La Azteca No. 2 on Sept. 7. His father owns the original Helados La Azteca at 3302 Franklin Ave. and his brother one in Haltom City.
