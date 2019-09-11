Helados La Azteca No. 2

1500 Colcord Ave.

254-313-1528

On Facebook and www.heladoslaazteca.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Price: $ (see below)

Alcohol: No.

On the menu: Ice cream, fresh fruit, popsicles, corn in cups (elotes), churros, aguas frescas, Mexican candy and snacks.

Good to know: 28 flavors of ice cream, 16 homemade with many Mexican flavors; more than 40 popsicle flavors and varieties; and 12 flavors of aguas frescas. Customer favorite is the mangonada.

Restaurant origin: Owner Eduardo Garcia opened Helados La Azteca No. 2 on Sept. 7. His father owns the original Helados La Azteca at 3302 Franklin Ave. and his brother one in Haltom City.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

