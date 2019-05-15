Heart of Texas Dog House
601 Webster Ave., Magnolia Market at the Silos
254-224-6102
On Facebook and Instagram
Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.
Price: $ (see below)
Takeout: Yes. Catering also available.
Alcohol: No.
On the menu: Specialty hot dogs including the Heart of Texas (bacon-wrapped hot dog with barbecue sauce), Demo Day (hot dog topped with chili and corn chips) and South Waco (hot dog with pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese and guacamole sauce); bratwurst and sausage.
Good to know: Hand-dipped corn dogs. Barbecue sauce is homemade as is Dr Pepper chili.
Restaurant origin: Keith and Annabeth Morgan opened their food truck, featured in Season 4 of “Fixer Upper,” in October 2015.