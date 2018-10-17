Hat Creek Burger Company
103 Archway Drive, Woodway
254-294-8460
www.hatcreekburgers.com, Facebook
Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Breakfast menu served 7-10:30 a.m.
Price: $-$$ (see below)
Takeout: Yes. Drive-through service begins in late October.
Alcohol: Beer and wine.
On the menu: Burgers, chicken and turkey sandwiches, salads, sides of fries, sweet potato fries, fried pickles. Breakfast menu features breakfast tacos, pancakes, egg dishes, bacon, sausage and breakfast potatoes.
Good to know: Burgers are made to order with gluten-free and vegan options available. Hat Creek’s Signature Burger is a double cheeseburger with sauerkraut and milkshakes are a customer favorite. Burgers are half-price after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and beer and wine offerings are $1 after 5 p.m. on Thursdays.
Restaurant origin: Hat Creek Burger Company, a Texas chain with locations in Austin, San Marcos, Georgetown, Dallas and Temple, opened its Waco location Oct. 1.