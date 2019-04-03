Harvest on 25th

114 N. 25th St.

info@hhwaco.com

On Facebook and Instagram; website pending at harvest25th.com

Hours: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

Price: $ (see below)

Takeout: Tuesdays-Fridays, but not Saturdays.

Alcohol: No.

On the menu: Farm-to-table breakfast and lunch with emphasis on vegetarian and vegan. Hashes, egg dishes, breakfast tacos, bowls, pizza, salads.

Good to know: Offerings can be made gluten-free or dairy-free at customer’s request. Hashes and other items can have meat added by request.

Restaurant origin: Executive chef Juanita Barrientos and Toby Tull started Happy Harvest, a farm-to-table to-go operation, four years ago and opened Harvest on 25th in December.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.