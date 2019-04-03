Harvest on 25th
114 N. 25th St.
On Facebook and Instagram; website pending at harvest25th.com
Hours: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.
Price: $ (see below)
Takeout: Tuesdays-Fridays, but not Saturdays.
Alcohol: No.
On the menu: Farm-to-table breakfast and lunch with emphasis on vegetarian and vegan. Hashes, egg dishes, breakfast tacos, bowls, pizza, salads.
Good to know: Offerings can be made gluten-free or dairy-free at customer’s request. Hashes and other items can have meat added by request.
Restaurant origin: Executive chef Juanita Barrientos and Toby Tull started Happy Harvest, a farm-to-table to-go operation, four years ago and opened Harvest on 25th in December.