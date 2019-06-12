Haliburton’s Soul Food
1500 Bosque Blvd.
254-379-8810
On Facebook
Hours: Noon-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
Price: $ (see below)
Takeout: Yes. Catering available.
Alcohol: No.
On the menu: Entrees include ox tails, pork neck bones, pigs feet and chitterlings; meatloaf, smothered pork chops and chicken and dressing. Sides include macaroni and cheese, collard and mustard greens, cabbage, potato salad and yams. Short-order baskets such as fried fish, short ribs and hamburgers also offered.
Good to know: Customer favorites include ox tails and meatloaf. Barbecue ribs, brisket and link sausage available on weekends.
Restaurant origin: Owner T.J. Haliburton opened his restaurant at its present location in 2016.