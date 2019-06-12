Haliburton’s Soul Food

1500 Bosque Blvd.

254-379-8810

On Facebook

Hours: Noon-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays.

Price: $ (see below)

Takeout: Yes. Catering available.

Alcohol: No.

On the menu: Entrees include ox tails, pork neck bones, pigs feet and chitterlings; meatloaf, smothered pork chops and chicken and dressing. Sides include macaroni and cheese, collard and mustard greens, cabbage, potato salad and yams. Short-order baskets such as fried fish, short ribs and hamburgers also offered.

Good to know: Customer favorites include ox tails and meatloaf. Barbecue ribs, brisket and link sausage available on weekends.

Restaurant origin: Owner T.J. Haliburton opened his restaurant at its present location in 2016.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.