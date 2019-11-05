Guess Family Barbecue
2803 Franklin Ave.
254-313-3436
On Facebook, Instagram and guesstogo.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Price: $$ (see below)
Takeout: Yes. Tailgate and bulk orders and catering also available.
Alcohol: Full-service bar.
On the menu: Brisket, ribs, sausage, pulled pork, chicken and turkey plates plus sides.
Good to know: Prime rib offered on Friday evenings. Chefs are culinary-trained and meat is ethically sourced. Customer favorite is the brisket. Listed in Texas Monthly’s Top 25 New Barbecue Joints.
Restaurant origin: Owner Reid Guess opened his Waco restaurant as a food truck in 2017 with the Franklin Avenue location opening in mid-September.
