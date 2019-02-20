El Paso Mexican Grill
4225 Franklin Ave.
254-424-9058
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
Price: $$ (see below)
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: Full-service bar, featuring 20 beers and eight margaritas.
On the menu: Tex-Mex offerings of enchiladas, nachos, quesadillas, burritos and flautas; seafood dishes; vegetarian dishes; salads.
Good to know: Customer favorites include fajitas, carnitas, carne asada and Sunday-Thursday margarita specials.
Restaurant origin: The restaurant chain with more than 80 locations in Louisiana and Florida opened its Waco location, the first in Texas, in January.