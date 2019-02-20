El Paso Mexican Grill

4225 Franklin Ave.

254-424-9058

On Facebook

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Price: $$ (see below)

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: Full-service bar, featuring 20 beers and eight margaritas.

On the menu: Tex-Mex offerings of enchiladas, nachos, quesadillas, burritos and flautas; seafood dishes; vegetarian dishes; salads.

Good to know: Customer favorites include fajitas, carnitas, carne asada and Sunday-Thursday margarita specials.

Restaurant origin: The restaurant chain with more than 80 locations in Louisiana and Florida opened its Waco location, the first in Texas, in January.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.