900 Degrees Pizzeria

315 S. University Parks Drive

254-732-2323

On Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; www.900waco.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

Price: $ (see below)

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: Craft beers, including some by local breweries Brotherwell and Bare Arms.

On the menu: 11-inch pizzas in eight specialty combinations, including meat (options include pepperoni, Italian sausage, grilled chicken, bacon), cheese and vegetarian; build-your-own salads.

Good to know: A brick-lined oven and limited menu allow rapid cooking and service. Customer favorites are the three-meat Carnivore and the Margherita.

Restaurant origin: Owners Justin and Caleb Duty, sons of Poppa Rollo’s Pizza owners Roland and Mary Duty, opened the brick-and-mortar location of 900 Degrees, their popular food truck operating at Magnolia Market at the Silos, in December.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.