900 Degrees Pizzeria
315 S. University Parks Drive
254-732-2323
On Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; www.900waco.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays
Price: $ (see below)
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: Craft beers, including some by local breweries Brotherwell and Bare Arms.
On the menu: 11-inch pizzas in eight specialty combinations, including meat (options include pepperoni, Italian sausage, grilled chicken, bacon), cheese and vegetarian; build-your-own salads.
Good to know: A brick-lined oven and limited menu allow rapid cooking and service. Customer favorites are the three-meat Carnivore and the Margherita.
Restaurant origin: Owners Justin and Caleb Duty, sons of Poppa Rollo’s Pizza owners Roland and Mary Duty, opened the brick-and-mortar location of 900 Degrees, their popular food truck operating at Magnolia Market at the Silos, in December.