Dancing Bear Pub
1117 Speight Ave.
254-753-0025
On Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
Hours: 4-9 p.m. Sundays-Wednesdays, 4-10 p.m Thursdays-Fridays, noon-10 p.m. Saturdays.
Price: $-$$ (see below)
Takeout: Yes. Beer, wine and kegs sold to go.
Alcohol: 16 craft beers on tap, more than 40 canned and bottled beers, wine.
On the menu: Burgers from house-ground brisket and wings, with crab roll, charcuterie, avocado toast, fried Brussels sprouts and hummus also available.
Good to know: Customer favorites include poutine and duck fat fries. New is a “muffanotta” sandwich, a vegetarian version of a muffuletta.
Restaurant origin: Owner Paxton Dove opened Dancing Bear Pub in 2007, with adjoining food trucks serving food. Pub began its own food service in September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.