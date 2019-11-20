Dancing Bear Pub

1117 Speight Ave.

254-753-0025

Hours: 4-9 p.m. Sundays-Wednesdays, 4-10 p.m Thursdays-Fridays, noon-10 p.m. Saturdays.

Price: $-$$ (see below)

Takeout: Yes. Beer, wine and kegs sold to go.

Alcohol: 16 craft beers on tap, more than 40 canned and bottled beers, wine.

On the menu: Burgers from house-ground brisket and wings, with crab roll, charcuterie, avocado toast, fried Brussels sprouts and hummus also available.

Good to know: Customer favorites include poutine and duck fat fries. New is a “muffanotta” sandwich, a vegetarian version of a muffuletta.

Restaurant origin: Owner Paxton Dove opened Dancing Bear Pub in 2007, with adjoining food trucks serving food. Pub began its own food service in September.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

