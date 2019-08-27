Six months after the release of “Homeland Insecurity,” Texas country/Americana band Flatland Cavalry finds fan success is easing any insecurity about their career.
The band’s latest single, “Old School,” recently topped the Texas Regional Radio Chart for the Lubbock band’s first No. 1 single and while band leader and main songwriter Cleto Cordero is taking it in stride, he’s pleased at the news.
“Having the most-played song in Texas — that makes it fun,” he said, while on his way to the band’s gig at the North Texas Fair & Rodeo in Denton.
Waco fans will have the chance to sing along when the band swings into “Old School” Friday night, as Flatland Cavalry opens for headliner Parker McCollum at The Backyard. McCollum, who will open for Randy Rogers in Texas shows over the weekend, arrives in Waco with the release of his latest single, “Pretty Heart.”
“Homeland Insecurity” is Flatland Cavalry’s first album in three years, a follow-up to “Humble Folks,” and it finds Cordero and his players in a broader emotional place.
“When we started, our songs were a bit more youthful: getting out of college and figuring out life,” he said.
Three years further down the career path, there’s more emotional complexity because, well, life is more complex.
“We’re getting to play all those emotions. It’s not all party all the time,” he said. “Some of our songs are a bit somber.”
Such as “Other Side of Lonesome,” an anti-bullying song that Cordero wrote in the aftermath of the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting in Las Vegas. The song’s music video sets the story in the context of a police officer responding to a school shooting who finds the shooter is a student. “Other Side of Lonesome” notes that something as simple as a hug or an open ear can play a part for good.
“We say, basically, be good to your neighbor,” he said.
This summer and fall find Cordero and his bandmates — guitarist Reid Dillon, bassist Jonathan Saenz, drummer Jason Albers and fiddler Wesley Hall — hard at work on the road, with a West Coast tour of California and Washington ahead. “We’re really going for it. It’s pretty amazing when 100 people come out to hear you at a place you haven’t been before,” he said.
Friday’s show follows a series of high-profile Waco appearances by the band: last year’s Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, The Backyard’s Winterfest in December and this spring’s Cody Johnson concert at McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley.
For those who haven’t seen the country/Americana band live, Cordero offers an overview.
“Expect a little bit of everything. It’ll be high energy, but some of the songs are kinda dark and somber,” he said. “Whatever mood you’re in, there’s a song for you.”