Labor Day weekend serves as a pivot point for many calendars as summer activities come to an end and fall ones begin. In Central Texas, that pivot gets celebrated in several ways that draw hundreds, if not thousands of participants.
The largest, and one of the oldest, is Westfest, a three-day celebration of most things Czech that draws nearly 20,000 people to the town of West for music, dancing, food and drink, and general family-friendly revelry. The 43rd annual festival anticipates cracking the $1 million mark in money raised for civic improvement and local organizations this year.
For country music fans, the weekend is studded with regional and Texas stars. Westfest’s Preview Party on Friday and its lineup of headliner William Clark Green, Jon Wolfe and Ray Johnston, plus Sam Riggs at Sunday’s Shutdown Party will join the country offerings of Belton’s Central Texas State Fair (Josh Ward, Koe Wetzel, Casey Donahew and Wade Bowen) and even Baylor University’s football-season kickoff Traditions Rally on Friday, where up-and-coming Nashville country singer Seth Ennis caps the evening.
It’s the start of football season that gets cheered Friday night at Baylor’s McLane Stadium where the Traditions Rally is held, and despite hot temperatures that traditionally stretch through September, the Labor Day holiday represents time for the sorghum harvest at Homestead Craft Village.
Plenty of activities for families and children can be found at this weekend’s major events — something that’s in season year-round.
Westfest attendees, whose regulars come from as far as Houston, Dallas and College Station, have plenty of activities awaiting them in the festival’s three-day run. It starts with the country-flavored Preview Party from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Friday, which features a lineup of Texas artists Ray Johnston, Jon Wolfe and William Clark Green.
Green comes to Westfest with a newly released album, “Hebert Island,” that carries a heavy breath of swamp rock and a dusting of Cajun flavoring from its southeast Texas locale. a family-owned ranch near Beaumont (and, yes, from those near the area, “Hebert” is pronounced “(h)ay-BEAR” — it’s his paternal grandmother’s maiden name).
It’s his fifth studio album, the first in three years after his “Ringling Road,” and “Live At Gruene Hall,” and hit the top of iTunes’ Country Hits charts on its release. Green wrote or co-wrote all 14 songs and writing is what he enjoys most after performing.
“It’s three years of writing,” said Green, speaking from the road while returning with his band from a weekend show in North Carolina. “It’s fun, writing records.”
Green won’t be far from home when he plays Friday night, having moved from West Texas to Fort Worth, which offers a more central base for his performing and touring. He’s got a full schedule ahead to promote the new record and fans on Friday night will see him and his band hard at work. “We’re coming with a lot of energy,” he said.
Country music at Westfest returns with Sunday’s Shutdown Party, with Waco-area Sundae Drivers opening at 8 p.m. for Sam Riggs, who follows at approximately 10 p.m.
Between the country bookends is plenty of polka music, with festival stalwarts Brave Combo from Denton leading the pack of polka bands at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Grammy-nominated and Ohio-based polka band Squeezebox with Mollie B joins Westfest this year at 2 and 6 p.m Saturday and noon and 4 p.m. Sunday.
Squeezebox, led by Ted Lange and his wife Mollie Busta Lange, is the house band for the “Mollie B Polka Party” on the national RFD-TV cable television channel and the “Mollie B Christmas Special” at Branson, Missouri.
Polka dancers won’t have much time to catch their breath as the performance times for bands playing in the West Tent and C.W. Cernosek Pavilion will overlap to provide continuous polka music, noted Jessica Kapavik, Westfest director of advertising and sponsorships.
Supplementing the music and dancing at the heart of Westfest is Czech food and drink, including kolaches, sausage, bucha and beer; arts and crafts, and a host of events that bring in hundreds of participants: a 10 a.m. Saturday parade from downtown West that features the crowning of Miss Westfest at 9:30 a.m.; a horseshoe pitching tourney with nearly 100 teams; the Kolache 5000 run at 8 a.m. Sunday with some 800 runners; tournaments and contests in dominos, the card game Taroky, washer pitching and kolache eating; and a polka mass at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
Carnival rides and children’s games run through all three days and good news for those in need of a break from the hot weather: This year marks the debut of an air-conditioned merchandise store, the first Westfest building with air-conditioning (outside of the fest’s security office).
Westfest may be the biggest Labor Day weekend event in the area, but it’s not the only one, with Baylor University kicking off the 2018-19 football season Friday night with its Traditions Rally; the Bell County Expo Center hosting the annual Central Texas State Fair, expanded this year to four days; and Homestead Craft Village’s end-of-summer Sorghum Festival on Monday.
Baylor University Traditions Rally, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at McLane Stadium’s south plaza. Country singer Seth Ennis will perform at approx. 8:15 p.m. Free.
Baylor University’s Traditions Rally, held before the school’s first home game, moves to a different location this year, shifting from Founders Mall to the south plaza at McLane Stadium.
The rally, open to the community, begins at 5:30 p.m. and will feature food trucks, a KidZone of children’s activities including inflatables and free sno-cones, a student-only tailgate party, a Student Entertainment Zone at Touchdown Alley and a pep rally at 7 p.m. that features Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, football team members, cheerleaders and the Golden Wave Marching Band.
Nashville singer-songwriter Seth Ennis will perform a free concert after the rally. Ennis leveraged an impressive showing at a Nashville battle of the bands contest into a burgeoning country music career, with hits like “Woke Up In Nashville” and “Look At You” sparking Spotify streams of 30 million and 20 million plays respectively.
The Baylor Bears launch their 2018 season at home against Abilene Christian University’s Wildcats at 7 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium.
Sorghum Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Homestead Craft Village at Brazos de Dios farm, 650 Halbert Lane, off F.M. 933 near Gholson. Free.
Homestead Craft Village hosts its annual Labor Day demonstrations of turning cane sorghum into syrup. The day also features horse-drawn hayrides, craft demonstrations, live music, food and drink.
Central Texas State Fair, 5 p.m.-midnight Thursday-Friday, noon-midnight Saturday-Sunday, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $10, free for children 12 and younger. Rodeo admission, $18 and $13 for adults, $13 and $8 for children.
The Central Texas State Fair returns to its Labor Day weekend slot at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton with an extra day, Thursday, added to the fair’s usual three-day run.
The fair features carnival rides, livestock displays, Professional Bull Riding at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and live music nightly, with headliners at 9:45 p.m.
This year’s musical lineup includes Josh Ward on Thursday, Koe Wetzel on Friday, Casey Donahew on Saturday and Wade Bowen on Sunday. Concerts are free with $10 fair admission.