Baylor University’s Beall Poetry Festival marks its 25th anniversary Wednesday through Friday with a diverse lineup of award-winning poets, nightly poetry readings, an afternoon lecture and a poets' panel discussion free and open to the public.
The festival’s public poetry readings take place nightly at 7 p.m. at Kayser Auditorium in the Hankamer Academic Center.
Lewis and Clark College professor Mary Szybist, a National Book Award for Poetry winner for her 2013 “Incarnadine” and a National Book Critics Circle Award finalist, will read from her work on Wednesday.
Boston University professor Meg Tyler, professor of 20th-century American, British and Irish poetry and chair of the Institute for the Study of Irish Culture, will present “Coming Through A Grief,” the Virginia Beall Ball Lecture in Contemporary Poetry, at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 101, Carroll Science Building.
Donald Revell, two-time winner of the PEN USA Award for Poetry and author of 15 books of poetry, is Thursday night’s featured poet.
Juan Felipe Hererra, the son of California migrant workers and the first Latino named Poet Laureate of the United States, a title he held from 2015 to 2017, will read Friday night.
All poets will participate in a 3:30 p.m. Friday panel discussion in Room 101, Carroll Science Building.
The 25-year-old festival was started by Baylor alumna Virginia Beall Ball to encourage appreciation of poetry.