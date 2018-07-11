If poetry consists of the best words in the best order, a definition attributed to 19th century English poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge, this weekend will feature more best words and more best orders than usual in Waco.
The Poetry Society of Texas holds its annual summer conference Thursday through Saturday at SpringHill Suites by Marriott Waco Woodway, bringing 67 poets and writers, some from Central Texas, to Waco.
It’s a mission accomplished for the HOT Poets Society, whose members sought to bring the statewide meeting to Waco and, after meeting with PST leaders at a national conference in Fort Worth last November, did just that.
“It’s a huge thing,” said HOT Poets Society president Sandi Horton, who noted this year’s theme, “A Bridge to the World,” plays off the Waco Suspension Bridge as inspiration.
The conference, which requires a $25 registration fee for participation, will feature readings, talks on poetry, awards, a Thursday night reception with Texas Fine Artists members and open mic sessions Thursday and Friday. There’s also “Poetry: A Bridge to the World,” a 55-poet anthology, that will be released as part of the conference.
Waco poetry fans can attend the open mic sessions, held in the hotel’s patio area, free of charge, Horton said. PST attendees also can interact with Waco-area artists who are TFA members in an ekphrastic event where poets write from inspiration of the visual art they see.
The latter is the kind of activity that Horton, a musician and a poet, often does individually, interpreting her poetry through musical performance. She’ll do that Wednesday night in a Cultivate 7twelve’s Cultivate Sound Sessions concert.
The weekend conference shines a spotlight on poetry, a love for which fuels several Waco-area groups that meet regularly to share their creations and self-expression.
The HOT Poets Society, formed in 2016, meets monthly, often at downtown arts space Cultivate 7twelve or the Waco Winery Rooftop Patio. The former is the same location, then the Croft Art Gallery, where the Waco Poets Society started under Jennifer Alumbaugh (Jenuine Poetess) four years earlier.
HOT Poets Society members tend to be older than Waco Poets Society ones and address more metaphysical subjects in their writing, said Horton. There’s an overlap between the two groups, however, and WPS head Jordan Wallace notes that there’s an openness for sharing in both, even if subject matter and delivery styles diverge.
“My group has no boundaries. We talk about racism, gender ID, poverty, life and death matters — we go there and it’s OK,” he said. “My only rule is be respectful.”
Wallace, 29, and assistant Abbie Williams took over WPS organizational duties more than a year ago after founder Alumbaugh moved away from Waco.
Poetry shares space with spoken word performances at WPS, whose open mic sessions on the sofas-and-chairs-furnished back patio of Cultivate 7twelve draw 20 to 50 people, depending on the time of year. The next WPS meeting will be July 29.
Wallace, a West native and Troy University graduate, also works as Cultivate 7twelve’s manager and events coordinator and says the venue’s vibe for freedom of expression carries over to the poetry/spoken word sessions. “People are so nervous about sharing in public, but by the end of the night, it feels like the family kitchen. People leave with a glow,” he said.
Good Vibes
Poetry and spoken word performances also enjoy the freedom of expression and openness at Good Vibes, a periodic open mic night at Jubilee Theatre. Ashley Brooks, who organizes Good Vibes with her husband Blake, finds poets a regular feature.
For more than a year, area poets and musicians, particularly those of color, have found a common platform for expression at Good Vibes. “There are black artists and black poets who do come together there,” she said.
Brooks, a 25-year-old Memphis, Tennessee, native, has written poetry since a child, but it wasn’t until 2014 that she began to edge into spoken word performance, thanks to the encouragement of friend April Mill.
The combination of performance and poetry in spoken word adds up to a greater personal expression for Brooks. “There are things I wouldn’t say face-to-face . . . It allows me to be free. Boom — here’s what I need to say and nothing is stopping me from saying it,” she said.
There’s plenty of verbal talent in the Waco area, but few venues to exercise it and Brooks is excited that Waco coffeehouse Pinewood Roasters has extended an invitation to host Good Vibes sometime in August. “Most definitely, we’re growing and I’m seeing a lot more people trust in what we’re doing,” she said.
Ivory Lion
Freedom of expression, with a strong element of faith, drives another Waco poetry/spoken word group, Ivory Lion Poetry. Started by 22-year-old Liv Nortillo in January 2018 at Baylor-area coffeehouse Common Grounds, Ivory Lion Poetry offers an opportunity for people to share their writing and hone their craft in writing and spoken-word performance.
Nortillo (which rhymes with pillow, she noted) was taking a break from her studies as a social work major when she felt God nudging the young poet into creating a group where members could share their writing and experiences with others.
“Poetry is one of the most beautiful art forms there is,” she said, adding that poetry is a major component in the Bible, comprising the books of Psalms and Proverbs.
While she grew up writing poetry, Nortillo also leans into spoken word performances, drawing on slam poetry techniques, emotional openness and style for inspiration — and a way to share her faith experiences with others. “We have a common goal of ‘we love Jesus’ and the slam poetry community needs lots of love,” she said.
A core of about eight to ten people from a larger group of about 20 participants meet most Sunday evenings for writing workshops, sharing, editing and practice, she said, with public performances usually worked into Common Grounds’ weekly Wednesday night open mic sessions during the school year.
Ivory Lion Poetry takes its name from an anagram of Nortillo’s full name and offers a metaphor that combines beauty with a hard, natural substance. “There’s a beauty in the hard things,” she said. “There’s beauty behind the suffering of life.”
And, as many in Waco’s poetry groups would say, a poetry, if one knows how to order the best words.