Waco native and YouTube personality Johnathan Newton felt that for all his love of gaming, comics and cosplaying, as a person of color he didn’t quite fit in when he’d attend a comics or gaming convention.
So, true to the name of his YouTube group RDCWorld1 — short for Real Dreamers Change The World — he decided to create a convention where he’d feel comfortable, one held in his former hometown, no less, and financed in part by fans like him.
The result is Dream Con 2018, a convention for fans of anime, comic books, gaming and cosplay (costume play), running Aug. 10 to 12 at the Waco Convention Center. “We want to give people opportunities who would not have an opportunity to show at other cons. We don’t want to follow what a lot of cons do,” said Newton, 24.
Newton and the other talents behind the RDCWorld1 channel have put together a three-day event that features other YouTube personalities, game tournaments that include a Fortnite tourney with a $1,000 prize; dodgeball; Nerf War competition; artists and authors; anime voice talents; and cosplay.
Newton, a Waco High School and University of North Texas grad now living in Houston, and a group of like-minded gamers/anime buffs started putting skits and video commentary of their pop culture interests online on Instagram. Their following increased until RDCWorld1 decided to create a YouTube channel in 2012. A viral video or two fueled the channel’s rising popularity and now, in the space of some five years, RDCWorld1 now boasts more than 1.9 million subscribers who check in regularly for comedy and commentary.
That sizable following led Newton and his team to consider staging their own convention and planning for Dream Con began in earnest in December.
The event will feature the RDCWorld1 group and a big-screen preview of their latest video skit; YouTube personalities Berleezy, Young Don the Sauce God, DaQuan Wiltshire, CalebCity, Tutweezy and King Vader; anime voice actors Alejandro Saab (“Dragon Ball Legends” and “My Hero Academia”); cosplayer Fiona Nova; artist Malachi Wright and “Black Sands” publisher, president and author Manuel Godoy.