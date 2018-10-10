Dylan Scott admits that his flavor of country — radio-friendly and blended with pop and rhythm-and-blues — differs from the mainstream of Texas country, but shrugs at any difference.
“Texas country does sound different than what I do, but I like it all,” said the 27-year-old Louisiana native. Scott and his four-man band are the only non-Texas headliners of this year’s Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, but he doesn’t expect anything but a warm welcome from his fans on Friday night.
That’s understandable, given his listener base is a widespread one. Scott’s song “My Girl” ruled the country airwaves in 2016 and his “Hooked” last year peaked at No. 2 on country radio. Fan support for the young singer-songwriter with a baritone voice boosted his debut album “Dylan Scott” to No. 5 in album sales.
Scott’s success may seem recent, but he’s been at his craft for some time. His father Scotty Robinson played guitar for country performer Freddie Hart and Tejano/country artist Freddy Fender and the young Scott spent his teen years learning guitar, writing music and entertaining audiences.
He signed with Curb Records before he turned 19 and released his first single, “Makin’ This Boy Go Crazy” in 2013. Two years later, Scott’s “Crazy Over Me” cracked the Billboard Country Top 40.
Scott comes to Waco on the Texas leg of his fall tour and with some recent changes in his personal life. He married longtime girlfriend Blair Anderson, the inspiration behind “My Girl,” in 2016 and last year the couple had their first baby, son Beckett Scott.
What his Friday night fair audience can expect is the friendly country sound that’s propelled him so far. “I like to entertain the crowd, so we’ll be doing some ’80s and ’90s covers and some acoustic songs,” he said. Opening for Scott at 9 p.m. is East Texas native and country/rock artist Chris Colston, who’s popular on Spotify.
Scott’s appearance comes sandwiched between Bud Light Music Zone shows by Flatland Cavalry and opening act Kody West at 8 p.m. Thursday and Whiskey Myers, with opener Read Southall, at 9 p.m. on Saturday, the fair’s closing night.
After rain punctuated the fair’s opening weekend, organizers are keeping fingers crossed for clearer weather heading the fair’s last three days. The All American ProRodeo Finals narrows its list of competitors Thursday and Friday nights, with finalists going head-to-head on Saturday night. All performances are at 7 p.m. with general admission free with fair admission on Thursday and Friday. Admission to the Saturday finals are $30 for box seats, $20 for general admission, with fair admission included in the price.
The junior livestock show also heads into its final round of judging while the fair’s carnival rides, midway attractions and Kids Zone activities continue .