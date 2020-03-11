It’s tempting to call Sunday’s free music festival at Brotherwell Brewing “East by Eastside” given its strings to the now-cancelled South by Southwest music festival in Austin, but, no, it’s still Eastside Live! and still connected with the monthly Eastside Market there.
The afternoon festival and its blend of nine Waco acts and out-of-town bands playing SXSW shows will go on as planned, giving Waco audiences a taste of some of the bands traveling to Austin, one from as far away as France.
“All of the bands have confirmed they will be playing. They’re still coming to Austin as most of them have booked unofficial SXSW shows,” said Katie Selman of the Waco music/arts advocacy group Keep Waco Loud. “Nothing has affected us too much.”
Slated to perform Sunday are the French-Polish psych-surf-pop trio The Blind Suns, from France; Tay and the Janglahdahs, an Oakland, California, folk-psych-rock band; Stuyedeyed, aggressive indie rock from Brooklyn, New York; Psychotic Reaction, a psych-punk band from Norman, Oklahoma; “heavy Texas” Austin duo King Country, formerly of Waco; and Florence, Texas, grunge rock band The Boleys.
Joining them are Waco bands Tea Aguilar and the Red Salt, rapper Pirscription and punk rock band Rad Dragon. Supporting and underwriting the festival are TFNB Your Bank For Life, Loaded Sound, Mas Music Records and Balcones Distilling.
Sunday’s festival, presented by Eastside Market and Keep Waco Loud, builds on to the monthly market held outside Brotherwell with bands alternating on two outdoor stages. The market will feature 35 vendors and food trucks. In case of rain, the music will move indoors and likely will extend the festival past 6 p.m., Selman said.
While Eastside Live! will feature SXSW bands in Waco, several Waco bands and performers will head to Austin next week for an unofficial SXSW showcase, “Vibes 35,” on March 19. The event, hosted by Terry Bluez, runs from 2 to 9:30 p.m. at Austin’s Santa Cruz Gallery with more than two dozen musicians, comedians and artists from Waco, Killeen and Temple.
