Singer-songwriter Drew Holcomb seems a rather ordinary married father of three to be slaying dragons, but that's where the beauty of music and metaphor steps in.
Dragon-slaying — facing the challenges of life head-on — is the metaphorical theme of his song "Dragons," the title cut of his latest album. In it, his grandfather's ghost counsels him to live for today and slay the dragons standing in the way.
In today's trouble-plagued world, that rings true to Holcomb's audiences. He and his band the Neighbors started playing the song in their shows about a year ago and he would find fans unfamiliar with "Dragons" singing along by the second chorus.
He now closes his concerts with the song and, thanks to its status as title cut, "Dragons" is the name of a busy fall tour that steps off its Texas leg Thursday night at Common Grounds in Waco, with a Sunday performance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.
"Dragons" — the album — also is a point of pride for the Nashville-based Americana musician, who changed his songwriting patterns to get out of a rut. "Long story short, I was kinda burned out after my last tour and I took longer to make a record," he said in a phone interview from a stop in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Rather than concentrate his songwriting in a three- to five-month period, as was his habit, Holcomb challenged himself to write songs every week for much of a year. The discipline paid off in a crop of new songs that made the songwriter proud. "It's the best batch of songs I've ever had," he said. It's also one of his most collaborative albums, with five songwriters sharing credits.
The new work builds off of Holcomb's experiences as a 37-year-old father of three and husband. "It's me grappling with the roles I have . . . questions of family and identity," he explained. "This is more of a human record."
